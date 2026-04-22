Delhi reels under scorching heat as mercury crosses 42 degrees Celsius; conditions to intensify from April 24

New Delhi:

The national capital is reeling under scorching heat, with maximum temperature crossing the 42 degrees Celsius mark at some stations on Wednesday. According to the weather department, the heatwave conditions are set to intensify further from April 24.

Highest maximum temperature in Delhi

According to station-wise data, the highest maximum temperature was recorded at Ridge at 42.1 degrees Celsius, which was 3.7 degrees above normal. Ayanagar followed at 41.4 degrees Celsius (three degrees above normal), while Safdarjung, the city's base station, recorded 40.7 degrees Celsius, also three degrees above normal.

Lodi Road logged 40.8 degrees Celsius, 3.8 degrees above normal, and Palam recorded 40.2 degrees Celsius, 1.6 degrees above normal. The 24-hour change in maximum temperatures ranged between 1.6 degrees and 1.9 degrees across stations.

Ridge recorded 23.4 degrees Celsius, 0.3 degrees above normal. Safdarjung registered a minimum of 21.6 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees below normal, while Lodi Road recorded 20.6 degrees Celsius, 1.4 degrees below normal. The 24-hour change in minimum temperatures ranged between 1.1 degrees and 2.4 degrees.

Heatwave conditions to intensify from April 24

The weather department has forecast mainly clear skies for April 23, with temperatures expected to range between a minimum of 24 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 42 degrees Celsius.

Heatwave conditions are likely to set in from April 24, with temperatures expected to rise further and touch around 43 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

Meanwhile, air quality in the city remained in the 'poor' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 216, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). As per CPCB standards, an AQI of 0–50 is classified as 'good', 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 'moderate', 201–300 'poor', 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 'severe'.

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