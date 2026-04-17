Heavy rain lashes Delhi as city gets respite from heat with light rain, thunderstorm

New Delhi:

The national capital on Friday witnessed an unusual spell of rain as a blanket of clouds rained light to moderate showers, bringing down temperatures by 7-10 degrees in several places. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has upgraded its yellow alert to orange, expecting moderate rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning, along with winds of up to 40-60 kmph, during the night.

According to IMD, Jafarpur recorded a fall of 8.6 degrees Celsius (from 30.2 to 21.6), while Narayana saw the steepest drop of 10.1 degrees Celsius (from 30.1 to 20). Janakpuri and Pusa recorded declines of 7.9 degrees Celsius and 9.1 degrees Celsius, respectively, with Pusa also reporting the highest wind speed of 48 kmph.

Pragati Maidan, Jharoda Kalan and Najafgarh saw moderate falls ranging between 6.2 and 6.6 degrees Celsius. Pitampura recorded a smaller drop of 4.3 degrees Celsius, while Lodi Road saw a 9.1 degrees Celsius fall, along with 6.5 mm rainfall. Ayanagar recorded a fall of 8.9 degrees Celsius, and Mayur Vihar 7.4 degrees Celsius, along with 2 mm rainfall.

However, during the day, the city continued to experience the summer heat, recording this year's hottest day with the maximum temperature settling at 41 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, the city's base observatory.

The national capital recorded above-normal maximum temperatures across stations, with Palam registering a high of 40 degrees Celsius, 2.6 degrees above normal. Ridge recorded a maximum of 40.2 degrees Celsius, 2.2 degrees above normal, Lodi Road at 39.4 degrees Celsius, 3.4 degrees above normal, and Ayanagar at 39.9 degrees Celsius, 2.2 degrees above normal.

Minimum temperatures also remained above normal at most stations, with Safdarjung recording a low of 24 degrees Celsius, 2.4 degrees above normal, while Palam settled at 25 degrees Celsius, 3.2 degrees above normal.

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