Delhi weather: Rain, gusty winds lash parts of NCR, bring respite from scorching heat | VIDEO

Delhi rains: Rain with gusty winds lashed Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) today (September 15) morning. Waterlogging was also witnessed in several parts of the national capital.

A sudden spell of rain in the early hours of Friday brought temperatures down in the city. The weather department has forecast generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rainfall in Delhi over the next five days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), such spells of light rain accompanied by gusty winds will gradually decrease after 9.30 am on Friday.

In a weather bulletin at 7.29 am on its official handle on X, the IMD posted, "Delhi-NCR most likely to experience gusty wind of speed 50-70 kmph and moderate rain with few occasional intense spell due to approaching clouds from NW Uttar Pradesh till around 09:30 of today thereafter gusty wind and rain spell will decrease gradually. Be updated and stay safe".

In a follow up post, IMD stated, "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over few places and gusty winds with speed of 50-70 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula".

Noida witnessed cloudy weather ahead of heavy rainfall in the city.

On Thursday (September 14), the maximum temperature settled four notches above the season's average at 37.6 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.8 degrees.

