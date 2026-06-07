Delhi rain: Sudden showers bring respite from scorching heat; check IMD alert on monsoon

New Delhi:

Delhi witnessed an unexpected change in weather on Sunday, as a spell of light rain followed a day of intense sunshine, bringing much-needed relief from rising temperatures. Showers were reported in the Indira Gandhi International Airport area by evening, marking a sharp shift in local weather conditions.

According to data shared by the India Meteorological Department, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 27.7°C on Sunday morning. The night temperature was slightly above normal—0.1°C higher than the seasonal average and 1.3°C higher than the previous day—indicating persistently warm conditions despite brief rainfall activity.

Thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds predicted

The weather department had already forecast partly cloudy skies over Delhi with chances of thunderstorms, lightning, and scattered rainfall. Light rain was expected during the day, accompanied by gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph, with occasional surges up to 60 kmph.

The maximum temperature for the day was projected to hover around 36°C, suggesting that humidity and heat would continue to affect residents despite intermittent rain. No formal weather warning was issued, but conditions remained conducive to localised storm activity.

Monsoon expected by late June

The monsoon is typically expected to arrive in the capital by the end of June. According to meteorological projections, the southwest monsoon is likely to reach Delhi between June 25 and June 30, officially marking the beginning of the rainy season.

Once it arrives, the monsoon is expected to cover not only the capital but also the wider National Capital Region (NCR), including Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad almost simultaneously.

Monsoon progress across India

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon has advanced further into parts of the country, covering sections of the central-western and northeastern Bay of Bengal. It has already reached states including Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

The India Meteorological Department has also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall (7–20 cm) at isolated locations across Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and parts of Northeast India over the next week. In particular, some areas of Karnataka may experience extremely heavy rainfall between June 8 and June 10.

With the monsoon steadily progressing and pre-monsoon showers already affecting northern plains, weather patterns across India continue to show strong seasonal transitions.

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