When will monsoon reach Delhi-NCR after entering Kerala? Check IMD forecst dates

New Delhi:

The southwest monsoon has already arrived in Kerala and is expected to reach Delhi-NCR between June 25 and 30, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per the IMD's monsoon progression map, the monsoon is likely to advance into Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad during the last week of June. During the same period, it is also expected to move into parts of Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh.

The weather department has forecast that the active monsoon phase could bring heavy rainfall to some areas of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Monsoon may arrive in Delhi-NCR by June 27

Last year, the southwest monsoon reached Delhi-NCR on June 29, two days later than its normal onset date of June 27. This year as well, the monsoon is currently expected to arrive around June 29-30, indicating a possible delay from the usual schedule.

However, the IMD noted that the actual progress of the monsoon will depend on several weather factors, including seasonal winds from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, low-pressure systems and other atmospheric conditions. As a result, the forecast may change in the coming days.

Light rain likely in Delhi today

The IMD has predicted light rain accompanied by thunderstorms in parts of Delhi on Saturday. Wind speeds are expected to range between 40 and 50 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 60 kmph in isolated areas.

The maximum temperature in the national capital is likely to remain between 35°C and 37°C, while the minimum temperature is expected to hover between 24°C and 26°C.

Delhi-NCR witnessed widespread rainfall on Thursday, which meteorologists attributed to an active western disturbance. The showers brought significant relief from the intense heat, with pleasant weather conditions continuing on Friday.

According to the IMD, Delhi's Safdarjung weather station recorded a minimum temperature of 26°C and a maximum temperature of 35.8°C on Friday.

Monsoon tracker

The monsoon reached Kerala on June 4, marking the beginning of the rainy season over the Indian mainland. The IMD said the system is now advancing rapidly, bringing widespread rainfall to several parts of southern and coastal India.

While southern states have begun experiencing monsoon conditions, large parts of northern and central India continue to face intense pre-monsoon heat.

Heatwave conditions likely in Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh

The weather department has warned that parts of Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh could experience heatwave conditions in the coming days.

Authorities have advised residents to stay hydrated by consuming sufficient water and cooling beverages such as buttermilk, and to regularly monitor official weather bulletins for updates and advisories.

With the monsoon steadily progressing northward, weather conditions across the country are expected to undergo significant changes over the coming weeks.