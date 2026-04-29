Delhi police Special Cell busts major arms network, recovers drone-supplied weapon cache

New Delhi:

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has achieved a major success by busting a suspected arms smuggling network operating across borders. Officials said a large cache of advanced weapons, allegedly sent from Pakistan using drones, has been seized during the operation.

High-end foreign weapons recovered

During the raid, police recovered around 23 sophisticated pistols, including Zigana, Glock, and PX models. These weapons are believed to be highly advanced and typically used by organised criminal networks.

Authorities suspect the weapons were meant for distribution among criminals and anti-social elements in India.

Nine arrested in multi-state operation

So far, nine people have been arrested in connection with the case. Preliminary investigations suggest that several of the accused were in direct contact with handlers based in Pakistan. Officials believe the network was carefully structured to supply weapons to gangsters and organised crime groups.

Drone route under scanner

Investigators suspect that the arms were sent into India through drone drops, allegedly on the instructions of Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the ISI. Security agencies are now examining the exact route and logistics used in the smuggling operation.

In a parallel development, the Special Cell also recovered locally made illegal firearms from Munger in Bihar, a region known for illegal arms production.

Police said these weapons were also part of the broader supply chain feeding criminal networks.

(Report by Sonu)