Delhi Police issues travel advisory for flight, train and metro passengers amid heightened security

New Delhi:

Delhi Police has issued an advisory urging passengers to plan their travel with additional time in view of heightened security arrangements across the National Capital.

According to Joint Commissioner of Police Milind Dumbre, commuters are advised to reach railway stations, metro stations, and the airport well in advance to avoid inconvenience and ensure smooth movement during security checks.

As per the advisory, passengers travelling by train should arrive at least one hour before the scheduled departure, metro commuters should reach at least 20 minutes early, and international air travellers are advised to arrive at the airport at least three hours prior to their flight.

The advisory aims to facilitate timely boarding and prevent last-minute delays amid intensified security measures in and around major transit hubs, including railway stations, metro stations, and the airport in Delhi.

Delhi on alert after blast near Red Fort

The advisory follows a deadly car explosion that struck the national capital on November 10 near the Red Fort complex, killing 12 people and injuring several others.

Authorities have urged the public to cooperate with security personnel to maintain safety and ensure smooth travel during this period of heightened vigilance.

Meanwhile, new CCTV footage has emerged showing the prime accused, Dr Umar Un Nabi, entering Delhi through the Badarpur border in an i20 car, tightening the investigation’s focus on the suspects. The footage shows Umar stopping at the Badarpur toll plaza, taking out cash, and handing it to the toll collector.

Security agencies have also recovered diaries belonging to the Delhi blast case accused Dr Umar and Dr Muzammil. The entries, dated between November 8 and 12, suggest that planning for the attack was underway during that time, sources said.

The diaries reportedly contain the names of around 25 individuals, most of whom are believed to be residents of Jammu and Kashmir and Faridabad.