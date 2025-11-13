Delhi blast: Brezza linked to Dr Shaheen recovered, is this the car with missing 300 kg explosives? Delhi blast news: Authorities have recovered a silver Maruti Brezza, linked to key suspect Dr Shaheen Shahid, the Jaish terror recruiter, and associates of two suspects who worked at the Al Falah University in Faridabad.

New Delhi:

A bomb disposal squad reached Al-Falah University in Haryana after police discovered a suspicious vehicle linked to an arrested terrorist in connection with the November 10 car blast near Delhi's Red Fort. The Haryana Police bomb disposal team is currently examining the university campus, where a silver Brezza car belonging to the suspected terrorist, Dr. Shaheen, was found. The vehicle’s recovery prompted the deployment of the bomb squad to inspect it for possible explosives.

Four vehicles were part of suicide bombing attacks

Investigations have revealed that the terrorists were planning a series of suicide attacks by turning four cars into explosive-laden vehicles. The police are now searching for all these vehicles. Earlier, Shaheen’s Swift and Umar’s i20. used in a previous blast, had been recovered. Following that, a red EcoSport was traced, and now Shaheen’s silver Brezza has been found inside the Al-Falah University campus.

Shaheen was planning to set up terrorist recruitment center

According to intelligence inputs, Shaheen Shaid was plotting a large-scale terror conspiracy in Uttar Pradesh by planning to set up a women's recruitment network for the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror group. She was attempting to establish recruitment command centres in Saharanpur and Hapur.

For the past six months, Shaheen had been preparing to build a facility with ten large rooms and an underground training hall. Her focus was on recruiting underprivileged Muslim women. She was reportedly working to form a women’s wing of the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, inspired by the structure of the LTTE. Investigators found that she had even studied articles related to the LTTE.

Shaheen had previously travelled to Turkey, and intelligence agencies believe she is a highly radicalised operative. The investigation is ongoing, with security agencies treating her as a key figure in the terror network’s women’s wing recruitment efforts.