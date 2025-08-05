Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for today: Check key routes to avoid Traffic diversion will be implemented in many areas of Delhi and many roads will remain closed. Police has advised commuters to follow the advisory.

New Delhi:

The Delhi Traffic Police has announced traffic restrictions and diversions along key routes in Central Delhi, including Delhi Gate and Raj Ghat, due to exigencies on Tuesday morning. The movement will be affected between 8:00 am and 10:30 am on August 5.

Traffic restrictions between 8:00 am and 10:30 am

According to the advisory, traffic restrictions and diversions will be enforced in several areas, such as W-Point, A-Point ITO Chowk, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Delhi Gate, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Rajghat Crossing, MGM, and IP Marg, between 8:00 am and 10:30 am on August 5.

"On 05.08.2025, due to exigencies, traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place on both the carriageways and service roads around W-Point, A-Point ITO Chowk, BSZ Marg, Delhi Gate, JLN Marg, Rajghat Crossing, MGM and IP Marg," a Delhi Traffic Police statement said.

Commuters have been advised to avoid these routes due to traffic restrictions and diversions in place and use alternative routes for a hassle-free journey.

Parking restrictions

The advisory also said that no parking facility will be allowed on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg and Ring Road from Shanti Van to Rajghat to IP Flyover, including IP Marg (both the carriageways) on Tuesday. "No vehicles shall be allowed to be parked on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg, and Ring Road from Shanti Van to Rajghat to IP. Flyover, including both carriageways of IP Marg. Any vehicles found parked on these roads will be towed away and prosecuted as per law," the advisory read.

The police requested motorists to remain calm, comply with traffic regulations, and abide by the directions of traffic personnel deployed at those key intersections.

Also Read:

Also Read: