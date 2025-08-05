Delhi: 7 cops suspended over Red Fort security lapse during drill ahead of Independence Day The Delhi Police arrested five Bangladeshi nationals, who were trying to forcibly enter the Red Fort premises, ANI reported. All the accused are illegal immigrants and have been working as labourers in the national capital. The age of all of them is around 20-25 years.

New Delhi:

As many as seven Delhi Police personnel, including constables and head constables, have been suspended over negligence during a routine security drill at the Red Fort, ANI reported citing officials. Notably, a special cell team planted a dummy bomb at the Red Fort premises as part of a security drill. The personnel deployed for security failed to detect the bomb, prompting immediate disciplinary action.

The Delhi Police conducts such drills on a regular basis during preparation for the Independence Day celebrations, and the suspensions were aimed at ensuring heightened vigilance during the high-security event.

5 Bangladeshi nationals arrested at Red Fort

The Delhi Police arrested five Bangladeshi nationals, who were trying to forcibly enter the Red Fort premises, ANI reported. All the accused are illegal immigrants and have been working as labourers in the national capital. The age of all of them is around 20-25 years.

The Police have recovered some Bangladeshi documents from them. They are currently being interrogated.

Security beefed up in Delhi ahead of Independence Day

Meanwhile, security has been heightened in Delhi ahead of the Independence Day event. Police have increased vigilance and vehicles entering from other states are being permitted to enter the national capital after thorough checks.

Besides, the Delhi Police has imposed a complete ban on sub-conventional aerial platforms across the capital from August 2 (Saturday) to August 16 (Saturday). Delhi Police Commissioner SBK Singh issued the order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, as part of heightened security protocols.

PM Modi invites idea for his Independence Day speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to suggest the topics of his Independence Day speech from the Red Fort.

“As we approach this year's Independence Day, I look forward to hearing from my fellow Indians! What themes or ideas would you like to see reflected in this year’s Independence Day speech? Share your thoughts on the Open Forums on MyGov and the NaMo App,” PM Modi posted on X.