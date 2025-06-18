Delhi-NCR weather update: Heavy rains predicted for next two days, IMD issues yellow alert Delhi will remain under a yellow alert until Thursday, with the forecast indicating ongoing chances of rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

New Delhi:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) for Wednesday, forecasting thunderstorms with lightning, light to moderate rain, and thundersqualls. Wind speeds could reach 50 to 60 kmph, especially during the night.

Daytime temperatures are expected to remain around 34 degrees Celsius, with the minimum likely to be close to 27 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall forecast for Delhi-NCR

In its advisory, the IMD warned of a moderate thunderstorm, noting possible dangers such as intense lightning in open areas, traffic disruptions, and potential delays to flights and trains. The alert also cautioned about risks to livestock and individuals working outdoors.

Delhi will remain under a yellow alert through Thursday, with rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds likely to persist during this period.

Residents have been advised to stay indoors and avoid non-essential travel. The IMD has recommended unplugging electrical appliances during storms to reduce the risk of lightning-related damage. People have also been told not to take shelter under trees or metal structures and to avoid using mobile phones in open areas during lightning. Farmers and outdoor workers have been urged to stop their activities and move to a safe location immediately.

The public has been asked to stay updated through the IMD's official website and other reliable news sources.

Flight disruptions and waterlogging reported after heavy showers

On Tuesday, pre-monsoon showers provided relief from the intense heat but also led to waterlogging and traffic congestion across many parts of the city.

Between 3 pm and 4 pm, poor weather conditions caused 14 flights to be diverted from Delhi airport, as reported by PTI. Six flights were diverted to Bhopal, three to Chandigarh, two to Amritsar, and one each to Ahmedabad, Varanasi, and Lucknow. Data from Flightradar24.com showed over 400 flights were delayed, with a few cancellations as well.

Heavy rainfall resulted in knee-deep water in several locations, including the Delhi Cantonment underpass, Zakhira Underpass, Pul Prahladpur, ITO, and stretches of Najafgarh and Rohtak roads, severely affecting road traffic.

Rainfall amounts recorded at various weather stations were 10 mm at Safdarjung, 5 mm at Lodhi Road, 41 mm at Pusa, 15 mm at Narayana, and 23 mm at Ayanagar. Winds of 35 to 40 kmph were reported at Palam and Safdarjung between 2.30 pm and 3 pm, and again around 6.30 pm.

The maximum temperature settled at 36.2 degrees Celsius, which is 3.8 degrees below the seasonal average, while the minimum stood at 28 degrees Celsius, 1.5 degrees above normal. Relative humidity was recorded at 61 percent at 5.30 pm.

Meanwhile, the city’s air quality remained in the ‘moderate’ range. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 104 at 4 pm.