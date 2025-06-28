Delhi-NCR gets relief as light rain, thunderstorms bring down soaring temperatures | VIDEO The weather department has also predicted that the wet spell will continue over the weekend, accompanied by thunderstorms. This change in weather is expected to ease the sweltering conditions that have gripped the region in recent days.

New Delhi:

Residents of Delhi-NCR finally got a breather from the relentless summer heat on Saturday, as light rainfall in several areas brought much-needed relief. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the national capital, cautioning that heavy rainfall is likely in the later part of the day.

The weather department has also predicted that the wet spell will continue over the weekend, accompanied by thunderstorms. This change in weather is expected to ease the sweltering conditions that have gripped the region in recent days. According to forecasts, daytime temperatures will hover around 37 degrees Celsius over the weekend, offering some respite to the people.

IMD weather prediction

As per the IMD, "Moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied with moderate thunderstorm and lightning (40-60 Km/h gusty winds) is very likely to occur at few places of Delhi (Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, Palam, IGI Airport, Vasant Vihar, Vasant Kunj, Hauzkhas, Malviyanagar, Kalkaji, Mahrauli, Tughlakabad, Chhattarpur, IGNOU, Ayanagar, Deramandi), NCR (Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Jind, Hansi, Meham, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Sohana, Palwal (Haryana) Sikandrabad, Nandgaon, Barsana, Agra (U.P.) Nagar, Deeg (Rajasthan)."

When did monsoon reach Delhi in recent years?

In comparison, the monsoon reached Delhi on June 28 last year, June 25 in 2023, June 30 in 2022, and July 13 in 2021. According to observational data, the normal monthly rainfall for June in Delhi is around 43.3 mm. However, the city has already surpassed that, recording 89 mm of rainfall till date. In June last year, the capital saw 243.4 mm of rainfall, against the normal of 74.1 mm for the month.

