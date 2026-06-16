Delhi murder caught on camera: Three gunmen shoot man dead in Dayalpur

New Delhi:

A shocking murder case has come to light from Northeast Delhi's Dayalpur area, where a man was shot dead by unidentified attackers on Monday evening. The incident took place in Nehru Vihar and has triggered a major police investigation. According to police, three assailants opened fire on Rashid, son of Haji Yunus, in Nehru Vihar. The attackers allegedly fired several rounds at him before fleeing the spot.

Rashid was rushed to GTB Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police and forensic teams reach spot

Soon after receiving information about the shooting, police teams and forensic experts reached the crime scene. Evidence was collected from the area and a case under relevant sections, including murder, is being registered at Dayalpur police station.

Police officials said multiple teams have been formed to trace and arrest the accused. Investigators have found some important leads and expect a breakthrough soon. Hours after the murder, CCTV footage of the suspects emerged. The video shows three men riding a scooter shortly after the attack.

In one of the clips, the accused can be seen allegedly firing in the air while escaping. Another CCTV image shows one of the suspects carrying a pistol. Two of the men were wearing helmets, while the third suspect had a cap on.

Scooter falls during escape

The CCTV footage also captures the scooter losing balance and falling on the road during the escape. The suspects, however, quickly got up and fled from the area. Visuals from the crime scene have surfaced, but the victim's family has refused to speak to the media. Meanwhile, Rashid's body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Further investigation is underway.