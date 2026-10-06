Delhi Police arrests man for sharing fake AI video of ACP assaulting woman journalist

The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a man for sharing a fake AI video of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vivek Bhagat sexually harassing a woman journalist during a protest against Chief Election Commissioner of India Gyanesh Kumar in the national capital. The action comes after a video was shared on social media platforms allegedly showing the police official assaulting a woman journalist during the protest against alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Some women journalists had accused Delhi Police officers of sexual harassment. Bhagat was among the personnel accused of sexually harassing a woman journalist.

Police subsequently registered a case and handed the investigation over to the Crime Branch. The Crime Branch is currently investigating the matter. The Delhi government's latest decision means Bhagat will not take up the additional charge of Additional DCP until the enquiry into the allegations is completed and satisfactorily concluded.

Police have identified the accused as 24-year-old Nadeem Ahmed. During the investigation, the police found that the viral video was circulated from a social media handle named "News_Aaina." Police traced and arrested the account operator, a Haryana resident who presented himself as an independent journalist.

During interrogation, he disclosed that he started the social media channel during the CJP protest.

Used AI tools to create fake reels

Investigators revealed that the accused created fake reels using artificial intelligence (AI) tools on October 3 and uploaded them to social media platforms on October 4.

CP opts out of additional charge

Meanwhile, the Delhi government said it has withheld the current duty charge (CDC) of additional deputy commissioner of police assigned to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vivek Bhagat.

Bhagat, who was among 12 DANIPS officers assigned the CDC of additional DCP earlier on Monday, requested "of his own volition" not to avail the charge until a full inquiry into the alleged harassment of women journalists is conducted and "satisfactorily concluded", the government said in a post on X. Accordingly, the earlier order is being modified and will be reissued for assignment of CDC to the 11 remaining officers, it said.

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