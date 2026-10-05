Anti-CEC protest at Jantar Mantar: Delhi Police denies assault of female protesters, calls claims 'misleading'

New Delhi:

Rejecting the allegations made on social media that female protesters were subjected to physical assault during the recent demonstrations in Jantar Mantar, the Delhi Police said that they were handled by female personnel and treated with dignity in accordance with prescribed procedures.

New Delhi DCP Sachin Sharma said the allegations were "baseless and misleading" and did not reflect the actual sequence of events. "Some social media handles are claiming that female protesters were subjected to physical assault. These allegations are baseless and misleading. Female protesters are handled by female staff and are treated with dignity and due regard," he said in a post on X.

Regarding male protesters, DCP said that those who were detained got released within the stipulated time period, following due process of law. Any claim suggesting otherwise is factually incorrect and does not reflect the actual sequence of events, he added.

Delhi Police assistant commissioner accused of sexually harassing a woman journalist, got promoted

Meanwhile, a Delhi Police assistant commissioner accused of sexually harassing a woman journalist got promoted to the rank of additional deputy commissioner on Monday, along with 11 other officers, according to an official order. A senior police officer said the promotions are routine and the request for the promotions was sent way back.

Those who received promotion are Dr Vikas Sheokand, A Venkatesh, Gursewak Singh, Renu Lata, Vidushi Kaushik, Manu Himanshu, Sakaria Mihir Pravinbhai, Garima Tiwari, Vivek Bhagat, Ashish Kumar, Manish Ladla and Rohit Gupta. Three women journalists accused Delhi Police officers of sexual harassment during Saturday's (October 3) protest against the Election Commission (EC) at Jantar Mantar.



Journalists advised to carry valid ID cards

The Delhi Police has advised journalists covering protests to carry valid identity cards issued by their respective organisations or valid PIB/DIP accreditation cards, and keep them visibly displayed at all times to facilitate identification by law enforcement at protest sites. In an advisory for journalists covering protests, police said media personnel should ensure that their presence or activities do not obstruct police operations or movement of law enforcement personnel.

According to the Delhi Police, the measures are aimed at facilitating identification of journalists and ensuring media persons do not interfere with police operations or the movement of security personnel.

-With PTI Inputs

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