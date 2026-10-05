Illegal factory in Lucknow, network in Delhi: Rs 50 crore heroin syndicate busted, 4 arrested

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police has busted an interstate module involved in supplying and manufacturing drugs, recovering more than 7 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 50 crore in the international market, and arresting four persons, said officials on Monday.

Addressing a press conference earlier in the day, Northern Range Joint Commissioner of Police (Joint CP) Vijay Singh said the police had launched an investigation after receiving information regarding the movement of narcotics in the Begumpur area. During its investigation, the police found the network had setup an illegal facility to manufacture drugs in Lucknow.

SUV intercepted, heroin recovered

The police had intercepted an SUV on September 16 in Sector 32 of the Begumpur area and recovered 300 grams of heroin and Rs 3 lakh cash. A 58-year-old man, identified as Laxman Hooda, who hails from Haryana, was also arrested by the police, and a first information report (FIR) was registered under Sections 21/25/29 of the NDPS Act.

Continuing with the investigation, the police found about 51-year-old Anil alias Bhola, who used to supply drugs to Hooda. Anil resides in Raghubir Nagar in Delhi, and he was arrested on September 17 from Haryana's Sonipat. The police also recovered 501 grams of heroin and seized his Mahindra XUV-700.

"The accused has a criminal history and has been previously involved in 12 cases," the police said. "Notably, he was earlier arrested in 2025 in an NDPS case registered at PS Bhalswa Dairy. After being granted interim bail, he failed to surrender before the concerned jail authorities and remained absconding. Subsequently, he was declared a Proclaimed Offender (PO)."

The larger network and police's investigation

Anil's arrest helped the police bust a larger network, with officials saying further investigation is being carried out to identify his associates, suppliers, and other links in the drug supply chain.

As the investigation continued, a raid was conducted on October 4 on a heroin manufacturing facility at Sita Colony in Lucknow's Jankipuram. During the raid, the police arrested one named Bablu (35), a resident of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, and recovered 6.275 kilograms of heroin.

The search also resulted in the recovery of 2.504 kilograms of sodium, 787 grams of acetic anhydride, one tub, a gas cylinder, a mixer grinder, utensils, polythene, an electronic weighing machine, a wooden basket, and other articles/material used in the illicit manufacturing process, the police said.

A 120-km intensive pursuit

Based on details provided by him, the police arrested Ruksar Ali alias Raju, who was the main source supplier and owner of the manufacturing facility, from Bareilly. He was traced and apprehended after a prolonged and intensive pursuit of 120 km.

"The investigation has revealed an interstate heroin supply-cum-manufacturing network extending from Delhi/NCR to Uttar Pradesh," the police said. "The recovery of commercial quantity of heroin at different stages of the supply chain, coupled with the seizure of manufacturing material and arrest of the main source supplier/owner of the manufacturing facility, has resulted in a major breakthrough against the narcotics network.

Further investigation is underway to identify the complete supply chain, financial links, and procurement, the police added.