Delhi ACP Vivek Bhagat's additional DCP charge withdrawn as Crime Branch probes harassment complaint

New Delhi:

The Delhi government has withdrawn, for now, the order assigning ACP Vivek Bhagat the current duty charge of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Additional DCP). The decision comes after Bhagat, a DANIPS officer, requested that he not take up the additional responsibility until an enquiry into allegations of harassment involving women journalists is completed.

According to the Delhi government, the October 5, 2026 order had assigned the current duty charge of Additional DCP to 12 DANIPS officers, including Vivek Bhagat. The order is now being modified in his case and will be reissued for the remaining 11 officers.

Vivek Bhagat opts out of additional charge

The Delhi government said Bhagat made the request of his own volition, stating that he did not wish to avail the current duty charge until a full enquiry into the matter was conducted and satisfactorily concluded. The government has accordingly decided to modify the October 5 order in respect of Bhagat.

The government also clarified that the proposal to assign the additional duty charge to the DANIPS officers had been initiated on August 25, well before the present developments. The orders were issued on October 5 after due approval.

What did the Delhi government say about the order?

The government clarified that the current duty charge was a temporary arrangement and did not carry any financial benefit. It also stated that officers given the current duty charge could not exercise the statutory duties of the regular incumbents. With Bhagat opting not to take up the assignment, the order will now be reissued for the remaining 11 officers.

Woman journalist alleged harassment

The development comes against the backdrop of allegations made by a woman journalist against ACP Vivek Bhagat. According to the information provided, the journalist had alleged that she was subjected to misconduct, following which protests were held and there were demands for a case to be registered.

Police subsequently registered a case and handed the investigation over to the Crime Branch. The Crime Branch is currently investigating the matter. The Delhi government's latest decision means Bhagat will not take up the additional charge of Additional DCP until the enquiry into the allegations is completed and satisfactorily concluded.

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