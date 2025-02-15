Delhi metro passengers seen jumping over automatic fare collection gates to exit, DMRC reacts | Video

Follow us on Image Source : X Unruly passengers jump automatic fare collection (AFC ) gates

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday reacted to a viral video in which passengers are seen jumping over automatic fare collection (AFC ) gates to exit. The incident took place inside Jama Masjid Metro station on Violet Line on February 13.

The DMRC, in an X post, said that the incident was a "momentary reaction" of some passengers and later the situation was brought under control.

"In reference to a viral video circulating on social media regarding some passengers jumping over AFC gates to exit, DMRC would like to inform that said incident is reported from Jama Masjid Metro station on Violet Line on the evening of 13th February 2025. There was a temporary surge of passengers for a brief time when some passengers bypassed the AFC gate by jumping over it to exit," the DMRC said.

Security personnel and other staff were adequately present to counsel such passengers and the situation was never out of control, it said, adding rather, it was a momentary reaction of some passengers due to sudden surge at AFC gates.

Delhi Police busts Metro cable theft gang, 3 held

In another development, Delhi Police's Metro Unit arrested three men involved in multiple cable thefts along metro tracks. The accused, identified as Govind Kumar alias Spiderman (24), Sushil Kumar (29), and Aas Mohammad (29), were responsible for stealing copper cables, causing disruptions in metro services.said.

The arrests were made following an investigation into thefts reported on February 3, after DMRC official Surjeet Shukla reported the theft of copper cables from the metro track between Majlis Park and Azadpur stations on the Pink Line.

An FIR was registered, and further investigation was initiated.

