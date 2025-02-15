Follow us on Image Source : PTI CVC orders probe into alleged irregularities in renovation of Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' residence

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has ordered a detailed investigation into alleged financial and regulatory irregularities in the renovation of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence at 6 Flagstaff Bungalow. The probe, directed on February 13, follows allegations that building norms were violated to construct a lavish mansion spanning 40,000 square yards (8 acres), now dubbed 'Sheesh Mahal'.

The CVC has tasked the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) with conducting an in-depth inquiry into the alleged misuse of public funds and violations of building regulations.

BJP leader Vijender Gupta's complaint triggers probe

The probe was initiated following a complaint filed by BJP leader Vijender Gupta on October 14, 2024, in which he accused Kejriwal of flouting construction norms and misusing government resources to build his official residence.

The complaint highlights that:

Government properties, including Plot Nos. 45 and 47 on Rajpur Road and two bungalows (8-A & 8-B, Flagstaff Road), were demolished and merged into the new residence.

The construction allegedly violated Floor Area Ratio (FAR) norms and lacked layout plan approvals.

On October 16, 2024, the CVC officially registered the complaint for further examination and, in November 2024, forwarded it to the CPWD for investigation.

Extravagant spending under scrutiny

The controversy intensified on October 21, 2024, when Vijender Gupta lodged a separate complaint with the Vigilance Commission, alleging extravagant spending on the renovation and interior decoration of Kejriwal’s official residence.

Gupta accused Kejriwal of misusing crores of taxpayers’ money for luxurious amenities, far exceeding reasonable expenditure limits. The allegations raised serious concerns about corruption in the use of public funds.

CPWD submits factual report to CVC

Taking cognizance of the allegations, the CVC acknowledged the seriousness of the matter on November 5, 2024. A month later, on December 5, 2024, the Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) of CPWD submitted a factual report on the case to the CVC.

CVC assures action based on findings

The CVC has assured that appropriate action will be taken based on the investigation’s findings. The probe will examine whether public funds were misused and if government regulations were violated during the construction and renovation of Kejriwal’s residence.

With the CPWD’s investigation underway, the case has added to the growing scrutiny of the former Delhi CM’s tenure, further fueling the political battle between AAP and BJP.