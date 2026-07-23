Delhi Metro closes 16 stations for 2nd consecutive day amid CJP protest; check full list

New Delhi:

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday closed 16 metro stations from 7:30 am until further notice amid heightened security arrangements in the national capital amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar. According to the DMRC, entry and exit have been suspended at the affected stations; however, interchange facilities will remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, and Central Secretariat.

Here's a list of 16 metro stations to remain closed

Lok Kalyan Marg Rajiv Chowk Patel Chowk Ramakrishna Ashram Marg Barakhambha Road Supreme Court Seva Teerth Janpath Mandi House Central Secretariat ITO Delhi Gate Indraprastha Khan Market Jor Bagh Shivaji Stadium

"Metro stations will be closed from 07:30 AM till further instructions. However, Interchange facility shall remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat," the DMRC said in a post on X.

Commuters stranded for hours on Wednesday

Several metro stations were closed on Wednesday as well, leaving thousands of office-goers, students, and other commuters stranded for around eight hours due to security reasons amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar.

The DMRC had shut the 16 stations in the morning and added Jhandewalan to the list in the afternoon. The exit gates of the stations were opened in the evening.

The metro station closures came amid the ongoing CJP protest, which witnessed a larger turnout on Wednesday than the previous day.

Opposition leaders criticised the BJP-led Centre, accusing it of shutting metro stations instead of engaging with students and addressing their concerns.

For many commuters, it was the second major disruption in less than a week after a similar shutdown on Monday. Although metro services continued on several routes, trains skipped the closed stations, forcing passengers to travel beyond their destinations and return by road.

Jantar Mantar Protest

A large number of protesters gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar as the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) continued its protest over the alleged NEET paper leak. The demonstration has witnessed increased participation, with students and supporters arriving from different parts of the country to raise their demands.

Tension escalated on Wednesday near Tolstoy Marg in Connaught Place around 8:30 pm when a group of alleged miscreants, reportedly mingling with the protesters, attacked Delhi Police personnel deployed near Jantar Mantar.

According to police sources, the group allegedly hurled stones and bottles at security personnel, injuring ACP Connaught Place Vivek Bhagat. Senior officers rushed the injured officer to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital for treatment. Police later brought the situation under control, while officials said the main protest site at Jantar Mantar remained peaceful and no violence was reported from the venue itself.

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