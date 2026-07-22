'Pradhan's resignation, accountability for student assaults': Rahul Gandhi lays down three demands

New Delhi:

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi laid down three demands in support of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) as he hit out at the central government during a media briefing on Wednesday, July 22. Gandhi reiterated the first and foremost demand: the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in the backdrop of the alleged NEET paper leak, which led to huge protests in the national capital and several other states.

Gandhi put his weight behind the students who are protesting against Pradhan and the NEET paper leak. "Dharmendra Pradhan should be shown the door; he is incapable of holding the post," Gandhi told the media during a briefing.

He further asked that the officials who "assaulted students must be held accountable", highlighting the violence against the protesters during CJP's proposed Parliament march on July 20. He also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apologise to the students. "Everyone who assaulted must be held accountable; PM Modi should have the decency to apologise to students for what has been done," the LoP further added.

'152 paper leaks, zero conviction': Gandhi hits out at government

Gandhi further claimed that the nation has witnessed 152 paper leaks in the last 10 years, but there have been no convictions for the same. "In the last 10 years, 152 paper leaks have taken place, and there have been zero convictions. Zero. So somebody, or a group of people, has destroyed our education system, India's most valuable asset, destroying the lives of our students. And what does the government do? Zero convictions. So this is the first reason, an absolutely legitimate reason, why our youngsters are protesting," he added.

He further hit out at the action on the students during their proposed "Chalo Sansad" march on July 20. "Thousands and thousands of students, what have they done? To have security forces aiming weapons at them, to be beaten up, to be thrashed, to be humiliated. What have they done? What have they done wrong? They're protesting peacefully. They're asking for their demands. They're asking for what this country owes them. They're not committing a crime. They're simply asking, 'Listen, as students in this country, we deserve an education system that works. We deserve an education system that is fair,' and we don't have it. Children have committed suicide," he said.

'Our education system today is rigged': Gandhi

The LoP further raised concerns over the education system in the nation due to the alleged paper leaks. "Our students go through immense stress. And then, at the last minute, they are told that the paper has leaked. So there is a legitimate problem. And it is now a very deep problem in this country. The thing that is very clear to everybody is that our education system, which was known to be one of the best education systems in the world, is today a rigged system. I don't say this lightly. Thousands of students who are out there are not saying this lightly. What is the proof? It's only superficial proof because we don't actually know the exact number. But what we do know is that 152 paper leaks have taken place over the last decade. So, approximately one a month. Every month, lakhs of students are told that all the stress they went through, they're going to have to go through again," he said.

Also read | Rahul lays out demands after detention drama: 'Apologise to students, sack Dharmendra Pradhan'