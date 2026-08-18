Delhi Police sees major reshuffle: 43 IPS-DANIPS officers get new postings | Check full list

New Delhi:

A large number of Indian Police Service (IPS) and DANIPS officers have been transferred within the Delhi Police. The Home Department of the Delhi government issued transfer-posting orders for 43 IPS and DANIPS officers on Tuesday (August 18).

The orders were issued with the approval of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and on the recommendations of the Police Establishment Board. Several senior officers have been given new responsibilities across key wings, including traffic, crime, intelligence, vigilance, special branch, EOW and district policing.

Who has been posted where?

The order includes new postings and assignments for a total of 43 IPS and DANIPS officers.

Garima Bhatnagar (1994-batch IPS) has been appointed Special Commissioner, EOW, with additional charge as MD, DPHCL.

Manish Aggarwal (1996-batch IPS) has been transferred from Special Commissioner, Traffic to Special Commissioner, PSD.

Ajay Chaudhary has been appointed Special Commissioner, Traffic, after serving as Special Commissioner, PSD.

David Lalrinsanga will continue as Special Commissioner, Operations (PCR & Communication), with additional charge of SPUWAC and SPUNER.

Atul Katihar has been shifted from Vigilance and appointed Special Commissioner, Welfare & Legal Division.

K Jegadesan has been appointed Special Commissioner, Intelligence Division.

Vivek Kishore, transferred from Arunachal Pradesh, has been appointed Special Commissioner, SPUWAC & Licensing.

Sindhu Pillai has been given responsibilities related to SPUWAC & Licensing.

Suman Goyal has been appointed Special Commissioner, Vigilance, with additional charge of Perception Management and the Media Cell.

Rajnesh Gupta has been appointed Joint Commissioner, SPUWAC & SPUNER.

Jatin Narwal has been appointed Joint Commissioner, Western Range.

Milind Mahadeo Dumbere has been transferred from Joint Commissioner, Transport Range to Joint Commissioner, Special Branch.

Deepak Purohit has been transferred from Joint Commissioner, New Delhi Range to Joint Commissioner, Licensing.

Nupur Prasad has been appointed Joint Commissioner, New Delhi Range, after serving as Joint Commissioner, EOW.

Ajay Krishan Sharma, transferred from Goa, has been appointed Joint Commissioner, Headquarters.

Monika Bhardwaj has been transferred from Additional Commissioner, IFSO to Additional Commissioner, Crime.

Sanjay Bhatia has been appointed Additional Commissioner, IFSO, after serving as Additional Commissioner, HQ Personnel.

Dinesh Kumar Gupta has been transferred from Traffic and appointed Additional Commissioner, DPHCL.

Varsha Sharma has been appointed Additional Commissioner, EOW.

Pratiksha Godara has been transferred from DPHCL and appointed Additional Commissioner, Traffic (HQ).

Jitendra Kumar Meena has been appointed Additional Commissioner, Vigilance.

Nidhin Valsan has been appointed Additional Commissioner, Special Branch.

Raja Banthia has been transferred from DCP, North District to DCP, Technical & PI.

Hemant Tewari has been transferred from South East District and appointed DCP, Special Branch.

Vineet Kumar has been transferred from Technical & PI and appointed DCP, South East District.

Niharika Bhatt has been appointed DCP, North District.

Gitanjali Khandelwal has been appointed DCP, Shahdara.

Satyawan Gautam, transferred from Arunachal Pradesh, has been appointed DCP, PCR & Operations.

Sachin Singhal has been transferred from Additional DCP-I, West District and appointed DCP, Traffic.

Tanushree, transferred from Jammu and Kashmir, has been appointed Additional DCP-I, Rohini.

Pukhraj Kamal Gupta has been appointed Additional DCP-I, North District.

Lokeshwaran R has been appointed Additional DCP-I, Outer North District.

Gaurav Tyagi has been appointed DCP, IFSO.

Angad Mehta has been appointed Additional DCP-I, Central District.

Utkarsha has been appointed Additional DCP-I, South East District.

Shweta Chauhan has been transferred from the ACB and appointed DCP, Traffic.

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