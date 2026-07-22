Fresh clashes near Jantar Mantar as miscreants pelt stones at police, ACP injured

New Delhi:

Tension flared near the Tolstoy Marg in Connaught Place at around 8:30 pm on Wednesday after a group of alleged miscreants, reportedly taking cover among protesters, attacked Delhi Police personnel near Jantar Mantar, where students are protesting against the NEET paper leak.

According to police sources, the crowd suddenly began pelting stones and bottles at security personnel, injuring ACP Connaught Place Vivek Bhagat during the violence. Senior police officers immediately rushed the injured officer to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital for medical treatment.

The area remained tense for several minutes before security forces managed to bring the situation under control. Officials said the atmosphere continues to be sensitive, alleging that some elements within the dispersing crowd launched sudden attacks on police personnel and members of the media.

Meanwhile, authorities said the protest site at Jantar Mantar remained peaceful, with no reports of violence from the main venue.

SMS communication under scanner

According to Delhi Police sources, investigators are examining a possible link between messaging activity and the violence reported in parts of central Delhi. Despite internet services being suspended in the New Delhi district, police sources claim that the highest volume of network connections and SMS exchanges has been recorded in the Jantar Mantar, Tolstoy Marg, and Janpath areas.

Police are probing whether protesters at Jantar Mantar may have used SMS to communicate with demonstrators in other parts of New Delhi and whether such communication played any role in the outbreak of violence. Officials said the alleged evidence is under investigation, and no conclusions have been reached.

RAF personnel assaulted

Police sources said that violence similar to Wednesday's incidents was witnessed the previous night in areas surrounding Jantar Mantar. A mob allegedly surrounded a Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel, knocked him to the ground, and assaulted him with kicks and punches. The personnel was also allegedly subjected to verbal abuse before security forces intervened and rescued him.

Two days after the 'Chalo Sansad' march, the sit-in protest continued to attract fresh participants, with many arriving at the venue carrying backpacks and rolled-up banners after overnight journeys. Volunteers guided the new arrivals to designated seating areas and distributed drinking water and food packets as the crowd steadily grew.

CJP protest continues at Jantar Mantar

Two days after the 'Chalo Sansad' march, the sit-in protest continued to attract fresh participants, with many arriving at the venue carrying backpacks and rolled-up banners after overnight journeys. Volunteers guided the new arrivals to designated seating areas and distributed drinking water and food packets as the crowd steadily grew.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had closed 16 metro stations earlier in the day and later added Jhandewalan station to the list. By the evening, however, the exit gates of the affected stations were reopened, easing access in the area.

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