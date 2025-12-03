Dichaon Kalan MCD Bypoll Results: BJP's Rekha Rani defeats AAP's Neetu by 5,637 votes to win Ward Number 128 Delhi MCD Dichaon Kalan bypoll result LIVE: In the 250-seat MCD House, the BJP holds 116 seats, the AAP has 99, the Indraprastha Vikas Party has 15 and the Congress has 8.

New Delhi:

BJP's Rekha Rani has won from the Dichaon Kalan ward in the Delhi MCD bypolls 2025. Rekha Rani won with a margin of 5,637 votes against Aam Aadmi Party's Neetu who polled 9,645 votes compared to the BJP candidate's 15,282 votes.

Vote counting is underway for the high stakes Municipal Corporation of Delhi bypolls in 12 wards, a contest viewed as an important test for the ruling BJP as well as the AAP and the Congress - which are eyeing a comeback.

A total of 51 candidates, including 26 women, are contesting in this crucial electoral battle. For the AAP and the Congress, the by-elections provide an opportunity to regain lost ground in the capital, while for the BJP it represents a significant contest, coming as the party’s first major election since its sweeping victory in the February Assembly polls.

In the 250 seat MCD House, the BJP holds 116 seats, the AAP has 99, the Indraprastha Vikas Party has 15 and the Congress has 8.

Delhi MCD bypolls: Which wards 12 went to polls

The by polls were held in Greater Kailash, Shalimar Bagh B, Ashok Vihar, Chandni Chowk, Chandni Mahal, Dichaon Kalan, Naraina, Sangam Vihar A, Dakshin Puri, Mundka, Vinod Nagar and Dwarka B.

Of these 12 wards, nine were previously held by the BJP and the remaining three by the AAP.

According to the latest counting trends, BJP candidate Rekha Rani has won from the Dichaon Kalan ward in the Delhi MCD bypolls 2025. Rekha Rani won with a margin of 5,637 votes.

2022 MCD Election results

In the 2022 Delhi Municipal Corporation election, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won 134 seats with 42.05% of votes. The party received 30,84,957 votes. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 104 seats, securing 39.09% of the vote share and receiving a total of 28,67,472 votes in the capital.

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Neelam Pahalwan won the Dichaon Kalan (Ward Number 128) in the 2022 MCD Election by defeating Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Anita by 10,477 votes. Later, Pahalwan won the Najafgarh Assembly seat in the 2025 Delhi Assembly polls by defeating the AAP candidate Tarun Kumar by 29,009 votes. In the 2025 MCD bypoll, the main contest is between BJP's Rekha Rani, AAP's Neetu, and the Congress party's Rashmi Sharma.