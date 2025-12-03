Delhi MCD Shalimar Bagh B byelection result LIVE: BJP’s Anita Jain wins, reclaims CM Gupta's bastion In the 250-seat MCD House, the BJP controls 116 seats, the AAP holds 99, the Indraprastha Vikas Party has secured 15, and the Congress occupies 8 seats.

New Delhi:

BJP’s Anita Jain won high-stakes Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by-election from Shalimar Bagh B ward. She defeated Congress party's Sarita Kumari and AAP's Babita Rana Ahlawat. This ward (Ward Number 56) was important for the BJP as Delhi CM Rekha Gupta was the councilor here before winning the Assembly election and becoming the CM. This ward is reserved for female.

Shalimar Bagh B saw a voter turnout of 37.53 per cent.

Vote counting for the MCD by-polls in 12 wards started at 8 am. The election was seen as a crucial test for the ruling BJP as well as the AAP and the Congress.

As many as 51 candidates, including 26 women, were in fray in the key electoral battle.

For the AAP and the Congress, the by-polls offered a chance to reclaim their lost ground in the capital. For the BJP, it marks an important electoral battle, coming as its first major contest after its sweeping victory in the February Assembly elections.

Before these bypolls, in the 250-seat MCD House, the BJP controls 116 seats, the AAP holds 99, the Indraprastha Vikas Party has secured 15 and the Congress occupies 8 seats.

Which are the 12 wards that witnessed polling

The wards where by-polls were held include Greater Kailash, Shalimar Bagh B, Ashok Vihar, Chandni Chowk, Chandni Mahal, Dichaon Kalan, Naraina, Sangam Vihar A, Dakshin Puri, Mundka, Vinod Nagar and Dwarka B.

Out of these 12 wards, nine were held by the BJP and the remaining three by AAP.

- Anita Jain defeated Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Babita Rana, Congress party's Sarita Kumari and Independents Bindu and Sushila

- BJP’s Anita Jain wins by more than 10,000 votes

- BJP is leading after initial rounds of counting