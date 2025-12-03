Delhi MCD Dakshinpuri by-election results: AAP's Ram Swaroop Kanojia wins, defeats BJP's Rohini In the 2022 MCD elections, Dakshin Puri was retained by Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Prem Chauhan, who had also represented the area under earlier delimitation. He won over BJP's Raj Kumar Chautala and Congress' Anil Khairwal.

New Delhi:

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Ram Swaroop Kanojia has won Dakshinpuri (Ward Number 164) by defeating Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Rohini and Congrese party's Vikram. Voting took place on November 30, witnessing participation from 51 candidates, including 26 women.

Dakshinpuri​ by-election: 12 wards that went for polls?

The by-elections were conducted across 12 diverse wards, Mundka, Shalimar Bagh-B, Ashok Vihar, Chandni Chowk, Chandni Mahal, Dwarka-B, Dichaon Kalan, Naraina, Sangam Vihar-A, Dakshin Puri, Greater Kailash, and Vinod Nagar.

These wards collectively hold the potential to tweak the numbers in the 250-member civic body, where the BJP currently leads with 116 seats, followed by AAP at 99, Indraprastha Vikas Party with 15, and Congress holding 8.

Dakshinpuri: A crucial SC-reserved ward

A three-way fight in the 2025 by-election in Dakshin Puri

The BJP fielded Rohini Raj, banking on grassroots mobilisation and voter outreach. The Aam Aadmi Party nominated Ram Swaroop Kanojia, hoping to retain a seat it has historically defended. Meanwhile, Congress placed its trust in Vikram.

Dakshinpuri by-poll election results LIVE

AAP's Ram Swaroop Kanojia wins

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Ram Swaroop Kanojia has won the Dakshin Puri by-election (Ward 164), defeating BJP’s Rohini Raj and Congress’ Vikram.

AAP leading in Dakshinpuri

