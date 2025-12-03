Advertisement
  3. Delhi MCD Bypoll Results 2025 LIVE: Litmus test awaits BJP, AAP in civic body elections

Delhi MCD Bypoll Results 2025 LIVE: The counting of votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will begin at 8 AM as the fate of the parties for the 12 wards in the bypolls will be defined. The bypolls are the first major test for the ruling BJP.

New Delhi:

Delhi MCD Bypoll Results 2025 LIVE: The people of Delhi voted in 12 wards in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Sunday, November 30. The results for the bypolls will be out today as the fate of several candidates will be decided. 

12 wards went for the bypolls after 11 of those councillors won the Delhi Assembly elections and one won the Parliamentary Poll. Results will be out for Mundka, Shalimar Bagh-B, Ashok Vihar, Chandni Chowk, Chandni Mahal, Dwarka-B, Dichaon Kalan, Naraina, Sangam Vihar-A, Dakshin Puri, Greater Kailash and Vinod Nagar.

In the last Delhi MCD polls in 2022, the Aam Aadmi Party won the elections by securing 134 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party won 104 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) won nine seats, while Independents clinched three. However, due to some defections from AAP and some councillors being promoted to either the MLA or the MP post.

These include the Shalimar Bagh B ward, which was won by the current Delhi CM, Rekha Gupta. However, after Gupta won the Shalimar Bagh Assembly seat, the ward left vacant. Another key ward will be that of Dwarka B. BJP's Kamaljeet Sehrawat won the Dwarka B (Ward Number 120) in the 2022 MCD Election by defeating Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Sudha Sinha by 6,877 votes. Later, Sehrawat won the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 parliamentary polls by defeating the AAP candidate Mahabal Mishra by 1,99,013 votes.

 

Live updates :Delhi MCD Bypoll Results 2025

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 7:36 AM (IST)Dec 03, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Why were Bypolls necessitated?

    The Bypolls for the 12 MCD wards were necessitated after 11 of the 12 counsillors had vacated them after being chosen as MLAs during the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025. One counsellor, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, was elected as an MP during the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

  • 7:29 AM (IST)Dec 03, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    What is the current strength of the Delhi MCD?

    The current strength of parties in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is as follows: 

    Total Seats: 250 (12 seats are vacant.)

    * Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 115

    * Aam Aadmi Party (AAP): 99

    * Indraprastha Vikas Party (IVP): 16

    * Congress: 8

  • 7:27 AM (IST)Dec 03, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Name of Wards that went for Bypolls

    The wards that went for the Bypolls are Mundka (Ward Number: 35), Shalimar Bagh B (Ward Number: 56), Ashok Vihar (Ward Number: 65), Chandni Chowk (Ward Number: 74), Chandni Mahal (Ward Number: 76), Dwarka B (Ward Number: 120), Dichaon Kalan (Ward Number: 128), Naraina (Ward Number: 139), Sangam Vihar A (Ward Number: 163), Dakshin Puri (Ward Number: 164), Greater Kailash (Ward Number: 173) and Vinod Puri (Ward Number: 198).

  • 7:27 AM (IST)Dec 03, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    A low voter turnout in Bypolls

    The Delhi MCD Bypolls witnessed a low voter turnout of just 38.51% among the 700,000 eligible voters, according to the data. Among the 12 wards, Chandni Mahal recorded the highest turnout at 55.93%, while Greater Kailash ward saw the lowest at 26.7%.

  • 7:21 AM (IST)Dec 03, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    BJP and AAP's first major test after 2025 Assembly polls

    The counting for the 12 wards in the Delhi MCD Bypolls will begin today from 8 AM onwards, as the polls will be the first major test for the BJP and AAP since the 2025 Assembly Elections. 

