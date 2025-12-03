Live Delhi MCD Bypoll Results 2025 LIVE: Litmus test awaits BJP, AAP in civic body elections Delhi MCD Bypoll Results 2025 LIVE: The counting of votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will begin at 8 AM as the fate of the parties for the 12 wards in the bypolls will be defined. The bypolls are the first major test for the ruling BJP.

New Delhi:

Delhi MCD Bypoll Results 2025 LIVE: The people of Delhi voted in 12 wards in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Sunday, November 30. The results for the bypolls will be out today as the fate of several candidates will be decided.

12 wards went for the bypolls after 11 of those councillors won the Delhi Assembly elections and one won the Parliamentary Poll. Results will be out for Mundka, Shalimar Bagh-B, Ashok Vihar, Chandni Chowk, Chandni Mahal, Dwarka-B, Dichaon Kalan, Naraina, Sangam Vihar-A, Dakshin Puri, Greater Kailash and Vinod Nagar.

In the last Delhi MCD polls in 2022, the Aam Aadmi Party won the elections by securing 134 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party won 104 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) won nine seats, while Independents clinched three. However, due to some defections from AAP and some councillors being promoted to either the MLA or the MP post.

These include the Shalimar Bagh B ward, which was won by the current Delhi CM, Rekha Gupta. However, after Gupta won the Shalimar Bagh Assembly seat, the ward left vacant. Another key ward will be that of Dwarka B. BJP's Kamaljeet Sehrawat won the Dwarka B (Ward Number 120) in the 2022 MCD Election by defeating Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Sudha Sinha by 6,877 votes. Later, Sehrawat won the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 parliamentary polls by defeating the AAP candidate Mahabal Mishra by 1,99,013 votes.