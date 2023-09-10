Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi: Man thrashed, stabbed multiple times in Sangam Vihar

Delhi: In a shocking incident, a group of people allegedly thrashed and stabbed an 18-year-old man multiple times in the Sangam Vihar area of south Delhi. The incident took place on Saturday evening. According to police, the victim is in critical condition and undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Police recovered CCTV footage showing a group of seven to nine people thrashing and stabbing the victim multiple times.

The accused fled from the spot after the incident, they added. "We have identified all the accused and soon they will be arrested. An FIR has been registered in the matter," a senior police official said.

(more details awaited)

