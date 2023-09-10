Sunday, September 10, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Delhi
  4. Delhi: Man thrashed, stabbed multiple times in Sangam Vihar

Delhi: Man thrashed, stabbed multiple times in Sangam Vihar

Delhi: The incident happened on Saturday evening. The victim is in critical condition and undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Bhagya Luxmi Edited By: Bhagya Luxmi @bhagya_luxmi New Delhi Published on: September 10, 2023 16:36 IST
Delhi, Man thrashed, stabbed multiple times in Sangam Vihar
Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi: Man thrashed, stabbed multiple times in Sangam Vihar

Delhi: In a shocking incident, a group of people allegedly thrashed and stabbed an 18-year-old man multiple times in the Sangam Vihar area of south Delhi. The incident took place on Saturday evening. According to police, the victim is in critical condition and undergoing treatment at a hospital. 

Police recovered CCTV footage showing a group of seven to nine people thrashing and stabbing the victim multiple times. 

The accused fled from the spot after the incident, they added. "We have identified all the accused and soon they will be arrested. An FIR has been registered in the matter," a senior police official said.

(more details awaited)

ALSO READ | G20 Summit: Delhi Traffic Police issues alert, check restrictions for Day 2 of mega event

ALSO READ | Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR; Check IMD's prediction

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Top News

Related Delhi News

Latest News