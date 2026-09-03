Delhi LG TS Sandhu directs state universities to boost employability, AI skills and industry-ready education

New Delhi:

The Delhi LG Sardar TS Sandhu has directed universities to forge stronger international collaborations, particularly with institutions abroad, to sharpen students' skills in artificial intelligence, cyber security, and other emerging technologies. He said the objective must be clear: every student who graduates should be genuinely employable and not merely hold a degree.

In a review meeting with the vice chancellors, directors, and registrars of Delhi's state universities, the Delhi LG issued directions aimed at dovetailing academia, research, and employability. The meeting was held as a follow-up to the directions issued by the LG in the previous meeting held on May 12, and the vice chancellors briefed him on the compliance status of those directions. Those present included VCs/directors and other senior staff of IGDTUW, Dr BR Ambedkar University, Delhi Teachers University, IIIT, DPSRU, DTU, DSEU, NSUT, and GGSIU.

The LG called upon universities to focus their research efforts on subjects and challenges specific to Delhi so that academic work translates into tangible solutions for the Capital rather than remaining confined to theoretical study. He reviewed the steps being taken by universities to promote student startups and stressed the need to encourage entrepreneurship on campus.

Reviewing the role of NCC and NSS units across universities, the LG directed that their involvement in civic and emergency response duties be expanded. In this direction the students may be involved in coordinating with Delhi Traffic Police to manage peak-hour traffic near university campuses and augmenting the DDMA's efforts during emergencies and disasters. Cadets who contribute in this regard should be suitably recognised so that their service is duly acknowledged and encouraged, the LG said.

Underlining the importance of placement outcomes, the LG said prospective students often judge an institution by the placement record of its most recent batch and directed universities to ensure that this record remains strong, as it directly shapes the institution's image and reputation. He also reviewed universities' NAAC and NIRF grading and directed corrective steps wherever any decline had been noted.

The LG called on vice chancellors to remain accessible to students and to strengthen mentorship and grievance redressal mechanisms on campus so that students' concerns are addressed promptly and their overall development remains a priority. He directed universities to expedite the recruitment of teaching, non-teaching, technical, and administrative staff in a time-bound manner and to improve infrastructure and facilities for both students and faculty.

The LG said empowering Delhi's youth with the right skills, character, and opportunities remains central to the Capital's journey towards a Viksit Dilli and a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

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