Satyendar Jain, AAP leader and former Delhi minister, granted bail in Jal Board case

New Delhi:

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain on Thursday was granted bail by a Delhi Court in a corruption case involving the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). The bail to Jain, a former Delhi minister, was given by the Rouse Avenue Court a bail bond of Rs 2 lakh and two sureties bond in the like amount.

The order was passed by Special Judge (PC Act) Digvinay Singh, who said Jain's bail application "is allowed".

Jain, a senior AAP leader, was arrested Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on August 18 over an alleged corruption case involving the tendering process for sewage treatment plant (STP) projects of the DJB. Along with him, five others comprising former DJB Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Udit Prakash Rai and ex-contractual consultant Ankit Srivastava were also arrested.

The AAP criticised Jain's arrest, with party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal terming it as 'vendetta' politics of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and questioned the timing of the incident. "Jain had once again been arrested at the behest of the BJP and claimed the earlier case against him was also fabricated," the former Delhi chief minister had said.

BJP vs AAP over Jain's arrest

However, the saffron party defended the action and said the ACB's move shows why no STP was set up during AAP's ruling in the capital. It also demanded that Kejriwal and other top AAP leaders must come forward and accept the offences committed by them, saying punishment will surely be given to Jain.

"The STP scam and the arrests made in connection with it have made it clear why not a single STP was installed on any drain during the 10-year rule of the Kejriwal government and why the Yamuna became even more polluted over those ten years," BJP's Delhi unit chief Harsh Malhotra had said in a statement.

While the war of words continued between the BJP and the AAP, Jain was sent to judicial custody until September 3. Along with him, Rai, Nagendra Yadav, Raja Kumar Kurra and Pankaj Verma were also sent to a 14-day judicial custody. Meanwhile, the police received a two-day custody of Srivastava.

However, Jain was granted bail earlier in the day.

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