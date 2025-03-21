Delhi to enforce ban on refuelling overaged vehicles from April 1, ANPR cameras to aid implementation From April 1, Delhi will ban refuelling of overaged petrol and diesel vehicles. ANPR cameras at fuel stations will enforce the rule by detecting non-compliant vehicles.

The Delhi government is set to enforce a ban on refueling overage petrol and diesel vehicles in the city starting April 1, officials confirmed. Over 80% of fuel stations are being equipped with Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras to detect deregistered vehicles and those lacking a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate.

Tech-enabled enforcement at fuel stations

With around 500 fuel pumps in Delhi, the new system will ensure that non-compliant vehicles are flagged, prompting attendants to deny refuelling. According to officials, the ANPR cameras will automatically detect and identify vehicles that exceed the 10-year limit for diesel and 15-year limit for petrol, as per the National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines.

Strict measures and government policy

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa stated that technology-driven enforcement will strengthen compliance. “Vehicles without a valid PUC will be flagged, and appropriate action will be taken,” he said. The Transport Department has already deregistered over 59 lakh vehicles till September 2023.

Overaged vehicles found parked in public places will be seized by the Transport Department. The Delhi government is also offering incentives for scrapping deregistered vehicles under its Vehicle Scrappage Policy.

Guidelines for end-of-life vehicles

As part of the enforcement drive, vehicles impounded for violating the ban will only be released if:

The owner parks it on private premises

The vehicle is re-registered in another state with the necessary approvals

With these stringent measures, the Delhi government aims to curb vehicular emissions and improve air quality in the capital.