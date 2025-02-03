Delhi Assembly Polls 2025: AAP, BJP, Congress make final push as high-octane campaigning comes to an end

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Assembly election is set to take place on February 5, 2025.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: The high-octane campaigning for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections came to an end at 5 pm on Monday. As per the Election Commission, a total of 1.56 crore voters are set to cast their ballots for 70 assembly seats in Delhi, with 699 candidates vying for a spot in the Delhi Legislative Assembly. The last day of campaigning saw a final flurry of political activities, as all political parties made sure to make their presence felt before the polling day. With the campaigning officially over, the focus now shifts to the voters, who will make their decision on February 5, determining the next government in the national capital.

AAP, Congress, BJP woo voters

The Congress launched a sharp attack on the BJP and ruling AAP on the final day of campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections, presenting itself as the only viable alternative and pledging to restore Delhi's glory witnessed under the late Sheila Dikshit's leadership. Senior Congress leaders made a last-ditch effort to woo voters, holding a press conference where they attacked the Kejriwal-led government over alleged governance failures, mismanagement of funds and corruption. They also accused the BJP of suppressing opposition-ruled states and neglecting the concerns of Delhi's marginalised communities.

Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party, calling Arvind Kejriwal a "goon" who committed "hooliganism" by cheating the poor and giving them dirty water. "There is no bigger goon in Delhi than Arvind Kejriwal. Arvind Kejriwal committed 'gundagardi' (hooliganism) by cheating the poor and giving them dirty water. Arvind Kejriwal has been doing 'gundagardi' with the people of Delhi for the last ten years, there is no bigger 'gunda' (goon) than him."

Meanwhile, AAP leader Manish Sisodia hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly using "threats" and "hooliganism" ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. Sisodia then claimed that the public would answer the BJP's actions through their votes and re-elect Arvind Kejriwal as Chief Minister. Kejriwal also accused the BJP of planning a conspiracy ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. He alleged that the party would misuse the Delhi Police and its party workers would deceive voters by posing as personnel from the Election Commission of India.

Delhi Assembly Election 2025

As per the Election Commission, the national capital will be voting in a single phase on February 5 to elect members for all 70 seats. Meanwhile, the results will be declared on February 8. The upcoming Delhi Assembly elections are set to witness a triangular contest among the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP will aim for its third consecutive term, riding on its previous electoral successes. Meanwhile, the BJP and Congress are preparing to challenge AAP's dominance in the capital.

