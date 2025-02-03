Delhi Assembly Polls: AAP launches website to monitor votes and ensure EVM integrity | Details here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that the party had developed a website to ensure the integrity of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) ahead of the upcoming Delhi elections. He stated that the initiative was taken following lessons learned from the Maharashtra and Haryana elections, where concerns about EVM tampering had been raised.

According to Kejriwal, the website is designed to track and monitor voting machines to prevent any tampering or discrepancies in the election process. He also urged Delhi voters to use the platform to report any suspicious activity related to EVMs, promising transparency and accountability. "We have developed a website as a precautionary measure. Learning a lesson from the Maharashtra and Haryana elections, we have decided that on the night of 5th February, we will upload 6 details of every polling booth so that the machines can't be tampered with...If they cause any discrepancy on the day of counting, you can match the numbers," he added.

Kejriwal releases video mesage

Meanwhile, Kejriwal also said that he had received information that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could cause discrepancies in 10 per cent of the votes through machines. In a video released by AAP, Kejriwal further said that if the party had a 15 per cent lead, they could win by 5 per cent despite potential machine tampering. "I would like to tell the people of Delhi, that I have come to know through sources that they (BJP) can cause discrepancies in 10% of votes through machines. Vote in such large numbers that every vote goes to 'jhaadu' (AAP). So if we have a 15% lead, we will win by 5%. Give us a lead of more than 10% everywhere...This is the only way to tackle machines, that you vote in large numbers," Kejriwal said in the video.

Over 7,500 voters opt for home voting facility

It should be mentioned here that a total of 7,552 electors have also chosen the home voting facility for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. This initiative aims to ensure that senior citizens above 85 years of age and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) can exercise their right to vote from the comfort of their homes, eliminating the challenges of physically reaching polling stations.

The Election Commission's home voting facility is designed to empower elderly and differently-abled voters, making the electoral process more convenient and barrier-free. Election officials, along with security personnel, will visit the registered voters at their homes to facilitate the voting process in a secure and confidential manner.

(With PTI inputs)

