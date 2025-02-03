Delhi government declares public holiday on February 5 for Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: The government of Delhi has declared a public holiday in all Government Offices, local or autonomous bodies, and public sector undertakings under the Government of Delhi, on account of the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 on Wednesday (February 5).

The holiday will allow employees who are registered voters of Delhi to exercise their franchise.

Security intensified ahead of Delhi polls

More than 150 companies of paramilitary forces and over 30,000 police personnel will be deployed across Delhi ahead of the Assembly polls, an official said on Monday. Speaking to media, Special CP (Crime) and In-charge of the Election Cell, Devesh Chandra Srivastava, outlined the preparations for the February 5 polls in the national capital.

"All Delhi Police personnel are committed to ensuring free, fair and peaceful elections. The pre-poll arrangements have already been made," he said.

He further stated that there have been record seizures of drugs and liquor, along with regular cash seizures. Nearly 3,000 polling booths have been identified as sensitive and drones will be used at some of these locations.

"For sensitive booths, additional police force deployment will be ensured, and Quick Reaction Teams (QRT) will also be deployed to maintain peace, law, and order," said the Special CP.

In January, Delhi Police held an inter-state coordination meeting with various law enforcement agencies to discuss security arrangements in the national capital. The meeting, chaired by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, was attended by senior police officers from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

"During the meeting, senior Delhi Police officers requested over 150 paramilitary companies and cyber-specialised officers to maintain strict vigilance. Over 30,000 police personnel will be deployed for polls," another police officer said. Officers exchanged intelligence and inputs on various security matters, resolving to strengthen anti-terror measures, including border checks and verification of suspicious individuals.

According to Delhi Police data, more than 1,000 cases of alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) have been registered ahead of the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls. The cases were lodged between January 7, when the MCC came into effect, and February 2.

A total of 33,434 people have been arrested under various legal provisions, including the Excise Act, during this period. Ahead of the polls, the police have intensified vigilance at border checkpoints and cracked down on illegal activities, including the smuggling of arms, liquor, and drugs. Delhi Police has recorded 1,049 cases of alleged MCC violations and confiscated 462 illegal firearms and 510 cartridges, arresting 482 people under the Arms Act.

Additionally, law enforcement agencies have seized 1,08,258 litres of liquor and arrested 1,353 people, along with confiscating 196.602 kg of drugs worth over Rs 77.9 crore. More than 1,200 banned injections have also been seized, with 177 people arrested so far. Authorities have also confiscated Rs 11.23 crore in cash and 37.39 kg of silver.

According to police, all district DCPs and senior officials have been briefed on poll preparations. Sachin Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer), said teams are engaging in multiple activities, such as installing police selfie points and encouraging every eligible voter to cast their vote.

"Besides maintaining law and order, we are also implementing various initiatives to ensure peaceful voting in our area. All SHOs and police post-in-charges have been directed to uphold law and order," DCP Sharma said.

Surendra Choudhary, DCP of the Southwest district, stated that police teams have intensified day and night patrolling. DCP Ravi Kumar Singh of the Southeast district added that teams are conducting flag marches alongside paramilitary forces.

"Foot marches and flag marches are being conducted daily at many sensitive locations," Singh said.