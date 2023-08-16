Delhi Assembly pays tributes to those killed in Manipur violence, Nuh clashes

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Delhi Assembly

Delhi Assembly: A two-day session of the Delhi Assembly commenced on Wednesday after the enactment of the GNCTD (Amendment) Act 2023 on the control of services in the national capital. On the commencement, the Delhi Assembly paid tributes to those killed in the ethnic violence in Manipur and communal clashes in Haryana's Nuh. The assembly also prayed for the restoration of peace in the strife-torn northeastern state.

The session began with paying tributes to those killed in the Balasore train accident, five soldiers killed in a terror attack in Poonch, security personnel killed in Chhattisgarh, loss of human lives and property due to heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and people killed and injured in Manipur and Nuh.

Balasore train accident

The Balasore accident took place near the Bahanaga Bazar Station in the Balasore district of Odisha. The accident involved three trains -- Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a stationary goods train, in which a total of 293 people lost their lives.

Manipur ethnic clashes

Over 150 people have been killed in Manipur which has been witnessing widespread ethnic clashes between majority Meitei and tribal Kuki communities since May 3.

Nuh violence

Clashes in the Nuh district of Haryana erupted after a procession of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) was attacked by mobs on July 31. Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, were killed in the violence that spread to adjoining areas, including Gurugram.

Moreover, the House also paid tributes to Bindeshwar Pathak, a pioneer in building public toilets. He died of a cardiac arrest on Tuesday soon after unfurling the national flag.

A two-minute silence was observed in remembrance of those killed in the above-mentioned incidents.