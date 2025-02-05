Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: A step-by-step guide for first-time voters to find their polling booth

Follow us on Image Source : X Young voters posed for a click after casting votes

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: People in Delhi are ready to cast their votes in the assembly elections on Wednesday (February 5). The national capital has a total of 1,56,14,000 registered voters, comprising 83,76,173 males, 72,36,560 females, and 1,267 third-gender voters. Among them, there are 2,39,905 first-time voters aged 18-19, 1,09,368 elderly voters aged 85 and above, and 79,885 persons with disabilities. 2,39,905 first-time voters are ready to celebrate the festival of democracy by expressing their decisions in the process of making the next government in Delhi.

Here's a step-by-step guide for first-time voters to find their polling booth:

You can locate your polling booth via the ECI Portal

You need to visit the electoral search page at electoralsearch.eci.gov.in

Enter your EPIC number and select your state on the website

Complete the captcha verification

After you press search, the site will display the name of your polling station and address

Another way to locate your polling booth is by using the Voter Helpline Mobile Application

The poll panel made it easier for voters to check for important details on their mobiles through the voter helpline application.

The mobile app is available on both Play Store

Use the 'Search Your Name in Electoral Roll' option in the app

Enter your EPIC number or personal details as prompted

The app will display your polling station information

Search polling booth via SMS

There is also an easy way to find your polling station. You can use an SMS service to find your polling station.

Send an SMS to 1950 in the format: EPIC (Your EPIC Number).

A voter can call the ECI's voter helpline at 1950

Provide your EPIC number or personal details to the representative over the phone, you will be given details about your polling booth.

Here is some other basic information for first-time voters:

Eligibility

Every person, irrespective of gender and other differences, who is above the age of 18 and enrolled in the Election Commission's list, is eligible to vote.

Check if your name is listed in the electoral roll which is also called the voter list. You can verify this through the Electoral Registration Officer of your area.

Register your name for only one Assembly constituency to avoid legal complications.

What are the documents required on voting day?

In order to cast your vote without any problems, you will need to carry one of the following documents as proof of identity at the polling stations:

Voter ID Card (EPIC)

Aadhar card

PAN card

Passport

Smart code issued by RGI under NPR

Pension document

Official cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

Unique Disability ID (UDID) Card

Service identity card

Bank/Post Office passbook with a photo

Driving license

MNREGA job card

What to expect at the polling booth?

Once you reach the designated polling booth, you may expect the following things to happen. But remember, electronic devices such as mobile phones and cameras are prohibited within the polling booth premises. Ensure you leave them at home or entrust them to a companion before entering the booth.

A polling officer will verify your name on the voter list and request your ID proof.

After verification, your index finger will be inked, and you’ll receive a slip for acknowledgment.

You will be asked to sign in a register.

Hand over the slip to the third polling officer, display your inked finger, and enter the polling booth.

Casting your vote: Inside the booth, you’ll see the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). Press the button corresponding to the election symbol of your preferred candidate. As soon as you press a button, you will hear a beep sound, confirming your vote.

Verification via VVPAT machine:

A slip will appear on the VVPAT machine’s transparent window, displaying the serial number, name, and election symbol of your chosen candidate for 7 seconds. This slip will then drop into the sealed VVPAT box.