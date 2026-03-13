Coffee Table Book on Prahlad Singh Patel's padyatras launched on Dandi March Day

New Delhi:

On the occasion of Dandi March Day, a coffee table book featuring photographs and documented moments from the padyatras undertaken by Madhya Pradesh's Panchayat and Rural Development and Labour Minister Prahlad Singh Patel was launched at Madhya Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi.

The book captures several padyatras led by Patel, including the five-day padyatra he undertook along the historic Dandi March route in 2021 with his associates. The journey was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Details of the coffee table book

Sharing details after the launch, Patel said that photographs from the five-day journey with his colleagues have now been compiled into a well-documented coffee table book. The book has been written by senior journalist Rakesh Shukla. Those present at the launch included media advisor Nitin Tripathi, Priyadarshan Garg, CBO of Zee News Digital, Alok Mohan Nayak, and other associates.

Patel's reflections on padyatras

In the book, Patel has written a section titled "Har Pag Deta Anubhuti", reflecting on the social, national and spiritual significance of padyatras. He notes that a padyatra is not merely about walking but also a means of introspection and connecting with society. It offers an opportunity to balance the mind, body and thoughts while engaging directly with people.

(Image Source : REPORTER)Prahlad Singh Patel's padyatras

Acknowledgement of documentation efforts

He also appreciated the efforts of Darshanam Sanstha for compiling and documenting the inspiring journey associated with the historic Dandi March, noting that such initiatives help guide society in a positive direction. Patel further recalled that on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, he undertook a Gram Swaraj Padyatra from August 16 to August 19 in 2019 to promote de-addiction and the idea of self-reliant villages.