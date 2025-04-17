CBI raids ex-AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak's home over alleged foreign funding violations The CBI conducted searches at the residence of former AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak on Thursday over alleged violations of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA). A case has been registered against him.

New Delhi:

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday conducted searches at the residence of former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Durgesh Pathak in connection with alleged violations of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), officials said. The agency has registered a case against Pathak, currently the party’s Gujarat co-incharge, over purported irregularities involving foreign contributions, they added.

Reacting to the development, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh accused the BJP-led central government of using central agencies to target the party.

“BJP’s dirty game starts again. CBI has reached the house of Gujarat’s co-incharge @ipathak25. Modi Government has tried every trick to destroy @AamAadmiParty but still there is no peace. BJP's condition in Gujarat is bad. As soon as @ipathak25 was made co-incharge of Gujarat, CBI was sent to threaten him,” Singh posted on X.

Further details in the story are awaited.