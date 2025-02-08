Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025: BJP's probable CM faces if party wins capital

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP has crossed half-way mark in early trends.

Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has crossed the majority mark in early trends while the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was ahead in 28 seats. If the results match this trend, the question of who will be the chief ministerial candidate of the party in the national capital becomes crucial.

Dushyant Kumar Gautam

One of the key names in the race is Dushyant Kumar Gautam, who is contesting from the Karol Bagh Assembly constituency. He is BJP’s national general secretary and a Dalit leader.

Gautam has served as a Rajya Sabha MP and was active in student politics. Professionally, Dushyant Gautam is engaged in Political and Social Activity.

Parvesh Verma

Parvesh Verma, son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma, is contesting from the high-profile New Delhi seat against AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. He is leading from this seat in initial trends.

His Jat background makes him a crucial player in BJP’s political calculations. Professionally, Parvesh Sahib Singh is engaged in Business and Social Work.

Arvinder Singh Lovely

Arvinder Singh Lovely is a contestant from Delhi representing the BJP from Gandhi Nagar. Singh, former Delhi Congress president, had joined the BJP ahead of Delhi polls.

Vijender Gupta

Vijender Gupta is a senior party leader and can be a CM candidate if party wins in the national capital. He has won the Rohini seat in both 2015 and 2020 despite AAP’s dominance in Delhi.

A former Delhi BJP chief, Gupta also served as Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly. His experience and resilience against AAP’s electoral wave make him a strong contender for the top post.

Satish Upadhyay

He is representing the Malviya Nagar Assembly seat. Professionally, Satish Upadhyay is engaged in Business and Political Activity. This is the first time when the veteran leader is contesting Assembly elections. He is the former President of the Delhi Unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).