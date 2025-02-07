Arvind Kejriwal summoned by ACB to appear before it today over Rs 15 crore poaching allegations

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal summoned by ACB.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday issued a notice to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal over his allegations that the BJP offered Rs 15 crore to 16 AAP MLAs to switch to the saffron party, ahead of the counting of votes in Delhi.

The notice from the ACB came after Delhi L-G VK Saxena recommended an ACB probe into Kejriwal’s allegations. The ACB team earlier in the day visited the residences of Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh, and Mukesh Ahlawat to seek proof of their allegations on the eve of the declaration of results in the Assembly polls.

High political drama unfolded in on Friday as an Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) team reached AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's residence at 5, Ferozeshah Road. On Thursday, Kejriwal alleged that the BJP attempted to lure 16 AAP candidates to destabilise his party ahead of the election results.

Delhi went to polls on February 5 for the 70-member Assembly and results will be announced after counting of votes on Saturday. The ACB's move came after Kejriwal accused the BJP of attempting to poach AAP's candidates a day before the poll results.

The ACB's visit was prompted by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, who ordered a probe into Kejriwal's allegations. However, the situation turned tense as AAP leaders refused to let the ACB officials meet Kejriwal, accusing them of acting under the BJP's influence.

AAP's legal cell chief Sanjeev Nasiar said the ACB does not have either a warrant or mandate for investigation. They are just sitting outside Kejriwal's house and are unclear about their purpose, he added.

"We have not allowed them to enter Kejriwal's house and meet him. When we asked why they were here, they said they were sent to receive a complaint from Kejriwal.

"But (AAP Rajya Sabha MP) Sanjay Singh has already reached their office to file a complaint. They are just taking orders from someone else over the phone. It's just a political stunt of the BJP," Nasiar said.

Singh alleged that more than 16 AAP candidates have been approached in an attempt to break them away from the party. "We have already released the phone number of one such instance and are now going to file a complaint. All details will be revealed during the inquiry. I challenge the BJP to take action against at least one," the Rajya Sabha MP added.

The political slugfest intensified after the LG's directive, which followed a representation from Delhi BJP general secretary Vishnu Mittal urging action against AAP's claims.