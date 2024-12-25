Arvind Kejriwal claims CM Atishi to be arrested soon in fake case ahead of Delhi elections

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal during an event where the latter announced that Sanjivni Yojna would be launched for free treatment of people aged above 60 years after his party returns to power in Delhi.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Atishi is likely to be arrested in a "fake case" soon. In a bold statement on X (formerly Twitter), Kejriwal said some individuals were concerned about the government’s recently announced welfare schemes, including the Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana.

“Some people have been rattled by the Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana. They have planned to arrest Atishi in the next few days in a fabricated case. Before that, raids will be conducted on senior AAP leaders,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Raids allegedly planned on AAP leaders

Kejriwal also suggested that senior AAP leaders could face attacks as part of an alleged attempt to destabilise the party’s governance structure. To address these issues, he called a press conference at 12 noon to expose what he described as “attempts to hinder the party’s efforts to work for the public.”

Welfare schemes under scrutiny

The allegations come at a time when the AAP government is rolling out major welfare schemes ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

• Mahila Samman Yojana: Modeled on Maharashtra’s Ladli Behna Yojana, this scheme offers eligible women a monthly stipend of Rs 1,000. Kejriwal has promised to increase the amount to Rs 2,100 if AAP is re-elected.

• Sanjeevani Yojana: Aimed at senior citizens, this initiative promises free healthcare for Delhi residents aged 60 and above. It covers medical expenses in both government and private hospitals.

Political backdrop

The AAP’s announcement of these schemes has drawn comparisons with similar welfare programs in other states, which have been credited with influencing voter preferences. The party has accused opponents of using fabricated cases and legal pressure to counter its growing influence.

Kejriwal’s call to action

Kejriwal’s allegations highlight a brewing political storm as Delhi gears up for assembly elections. His claims suggest rising tensions between the AAP government and its opponents over welfare-driven governance.

What’s next?

The public and political observers now await Kejriwal’s press conference, where he has promised to reveal more details about the alleged conspiracy and its implications for AAP’s leadership and governance.'

