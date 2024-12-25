Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s 100th birth anniversary: Why December 25 is observed as Good Governance Day? Know here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee inspects a guard of honor during the Independence Day function at the Red Fort in New Delhi.

December 25 is observed as Good Governance Day in India to commemorate the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. This year holds special significance as the country celebrates its 100th birthday reflecting on Vajpayee’s legacy of transparency, efficiency, and people-centric governance.

Here's a look back at Good Governance Day

First announced by the Narendra Modi government in 2014, Good Governance Day aims to create awareness about the accountability of government agencies and promote effective service delivery. Every year, the event is celebrated with activities highlighting the importance of responsible governance.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Leader, poet, and visionary

Born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, Atal Bihari Vajpayee served as the President of India three times: briefly in 1996 and for 13 months in 1998 and 1999, then full-time from 1999 to 2004.

Known for his eloquence and poetry, Vajpayee was the first leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to hold the office of President. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 2015, India’s highest civilian award.

Vajpayee’s tenure saw transformational initiatives like Kisan Credit Card, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, National Rural Health Program etc. This policy laid the foundation for many reforms and improvements in rural development and education.

Celebrations and key initiatives in 2024

To mark Vajpayee’s centenary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Madhya Pradesh’s Khajuraho on December 25 to unveil a series of development projects and initiatives.

Key highlights of the celebrations

1. Ken-Betwa River Linking Project

The first interlinking of rivers under India’s National Perspective Plan.

Aims to provide irrigation facilities across districts in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, benefitting thousands of farmers.

2. Commemorative Stamp and Coin

PM Modi will release a special stamp and coin to honor Vajpayee’s memory.

3. Atal Gram Sushasan Buildings

Foundation stone for 1,153 buildings to support Gram Panchayats in Madhya Pradesh.

4. Omkareshwar Floating Solar Project

Inauguration of a renewable energy project in Khandwa, aligning with India’s goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.

Sushasan Saptah: A week of good governance

As part of the 100th-anniversary celebrations, the government has organized Sushasan Saptah (Good Governance Week) from December 19-25, focusing on initiatives to improve service delivery and governance efficiency.

A legacy of leadership

Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s legacy as a leader and visionary continues to inspire India. As the nation marks his centenary, the celebrations underscore his contributions to shaping a governance model rooted in transparency, accountability, and progress.

