Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO An airplane lands at the airport on a foggy winter day.

The Delhi International Airport has issued an advisory warning passengers of potential disruptions in flight operations due to dense fog. The airport has stated that flights not equipped with CAT III compliance may face delays or cancellations.

"Flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected, and passengers are requested to contact the airline for updated flight information," the advisory stated.