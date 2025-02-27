AAP MLAs protest after not being allowed to enter Delhi Assembly, Atishi calls it ‘unconstitutional’ Atishi said, "To date, this has never happened in the history of the country... Even in Parliament, there are protests under the Gandhi statue even after being suspended... After all, how can we be stopped? We tried to talk to the Speaker but nothing is happening."

New Delhi: AAP MLAs on Thursday held demonstration after not being allowed to enter Delhi Assembly. And reacting to the development, Assembly LoP and AAP leader Atishi said that police officers are saying that AAP MLAs are suspended from the assembly, so they will not even be allowed to enter the assembly premises. “This is undemocratic and unconstitutional... To date, this has never happened in the history of the country... Even in Parliament, there are protests under the Gandhi statue even after being suspended... After all, how can we be stopped? We tried to talk to the Speaker but nothing is happening."

These MLAs staged a protest outside the Delhi Assembly ahead of the commencement of proceedings of the third day of the new session under the Bharatiya Janata Party government.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Atishi and other party MLAs sat on a protest after being reportedly denied entry into the Assembly premises. AAP leaders claimed they were blocked from entering the Assembly today by the police on the orders of the Speaker and alleged that barricades were placed on the entry road to stop them.



In a post on X, LoP Atishi said, "AAP MLAs were suspended for three days for chanting 'Jai Bhim.' Today, they are not even being allowed to enter the Vidhan Sabha premises".

Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta had on February 25 extended the suspension of all 21 Aam Aadmi Party MLAs for three days, after they were marshaled out for raising slogans as they continued to protest against the ruling BJP for allegedly removing the photographs of Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh from the Chief Minister's office.

BJP's MLA Mohan Singh Bisht today said that the attitude of the AAP was "wrong" further stating that the MLAs needed to bring a change in their behaviour.