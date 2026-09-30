Delhi Police files 398-page chargesheet in sleeper bus gangrape case, names 51 witnesses

Delhi Police has filed a 398-page chargesheet in connection with the alleged gangrape of a 17-year-old girl inside a moving sleeper bus. The chargesheet was filed on September 18, and a city court took cognisance of it on September 24. The document names 51 witnesses in the case.

The incident took place on August 4, when the teenager was travelling from Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh and trying to reach Noida. According to her statement to police, she ended up at Pari Chowk in Greater Noida and boarded a sleeper bus after telling the driver and conductor that she wanted to go to Noida. She was allegedly told that the bus was headed in that direction.

What happened on the bus

After getting on, the girl reportedly realised that there were no other passengers and tried to get off. According to her statement, the conductor allegedly pulled her back inside. Police have said the alleged sexual assault then took place as the bus travelled towards Delhi.

The accused have been identified as bus driver Kuldeep and conductor Sandeep, rather than passengers. The bus travelled nearly 47 km from Greater Noida to Delhi's Kashmere Gate, where the girl was allegedly abandoned. She then approached the local police station.

Police trace bus, arrest accused

After receiving the complaint, police used CCTV footage to trace the bus to a parking area in Timarpur. Kuldeep and Sandeep were arrested within four hours, according to police.

The chargesheet includes statements from 51 witnesses, including the girl's cousin, her parents, repair-centre staff and investigating officers. Police have also cited forensic evidence in the case. According to the chargesheet, DNA samples from the two accused matched samples recovered from the bus and the girl's clothes. Biological samples, including semen and hair strands, were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for examination.