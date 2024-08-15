'Very sad,' says Sunita Kejriwal after no flag hoisting at Delhi CM's residence amid legal controversy

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, wife Sunita Kejriwal and other family members.

Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, expressed disappointment over the omission of the national flag hoisting at their residence on Thursday. She took to social media to convey her sadness, stating, "Today, the National Flag was not hoisted at the CM's residence. It is very sad. This dictatorship can keep an elected Chief Minister in jail but how can it contain the patriotism of the heart."

Atishi criticises Kejriwal's detention

Delhi Minister Atishi voiced strong opposition on Thursday regarding the ongoing detention of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, coinciding with the Independence Day celebrations. In a tweet, Atishi expressed her dismay, stating, "No one would have imagined that in independent India, an elected Chief Minister could be falsely accused and imprisoned for months. This Independence Day, let us pledge to keep fighting against dictatorship until our last breath."

Kejriwal's legal battle

Kejriwal has been imprisoned since March 21 on charges related to the liquor and excise duty case, which alleges irregularities and corruption in Delhi's excise policy concerning liquor licensing. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has repeatedly denounced the charges as politically motivated, asserting that the case is an attempt to destabilize their administration and obstruct their political agenda in Delhi.

Supreme Court denies interim bail

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court denied interim bail to Kejriwal in connection with the alleged excise policy scam. The bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan, stated, "We are not granting any interim bail and are issuing a notice." The court has instructed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to respond to Kejriwal's plea by August 23.

Also read | Need of hour is to widely publicise punishment for atrocities against women: PM Modi