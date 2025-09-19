'Won't come before Babaji's police again': Disha Patani house firing accused pleads encounter | VIDEO Disha Patani Bareilly house firing: The encounter was conducted near the forest area in Bareilly. Following the encounter, the accused said: "I will never return to Uttar Pradesh; I will never come before Babaji's police again."

Bareilly:

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday caught the fifth accused, who was involved in firing at Bollywood actress Disha Patani's residence in Bareilly, following an encounter. According to the police, the fifth accused had conducted a recce of Patani's Bareilly residence.

The encounter was conducted near the forest area in Bareilly, with the accused getting shot in the leg. Following the encounter, the accused said: "I will never return to Uttar Pradesh; I will never come before Babaji's police again."

Firing at Patani's Bareilly residence

Unidentified assailants had fired multiple rounds at Patani's residence in Bareilly in the wee hours of September 12, triggering panic among the locals. Gangster Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility for the attack, blaming the recent remarks by Bollywood actor and her sisters for two religious figures -- Sant Premanand Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya.

Two accused shot dead

Following the incident, the police registered a case, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordering immediate action against the accused. On Wednesday, two of the accused - identified as Ravinder and Arun - were also shot dead during an encounter.

The encounter, in which four cops were also injured, was jointly conducted by the Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, and the Special Cell of the Delhi Police. According to the police, the encounter was conducted near Tronica City in Ghaziabad.

The duo, the officials said, were intercepted by UP STF and Delhi Police. Officials said they recovered a Glock and a Zigana pistol, and several cartridges from the site after the encounter.

"The duo had a direct role in the Bareilly firing case, which had sparked security concerns around high-profile personalities. The incident was suspected to be an intimidation tactic linked to extortion," news agency PTI quoted an officer of Delhi Police Special Cell as saying.