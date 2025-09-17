First CCTV video of firing at Disha Patani Bareilly home emerges, shows shooters on bike opening fire Disha Patani shooting: A new CCTV video has surfaced on the shooting incident that took place outside Bollywood actress Disha Patani's residence in Bareilly on September 12. The footage shows two men on a motorcycle opening fire.

New Delhi:

A chilling new CCTV video has emerged showing the moments leading up to the early morning attack outside Disha Patani’s family home in Bareilly on September 12. The footage, shows two men on a motorcycle outside the residence. One of the men pulls out a firearm and opens fire indiscriminately, firing multiple shots including two aerial rounds.

After the attack, the shooters quickly flee the scene on the bike. The motive behind the shooting was initially unclear, but soon after, the notorious Goldy Brar-Rohit Godara gang claimed responsibility, alleging the attack was in retaliation for remarks made by Disha Patani’s sister, Khushboo Patani, about a spiritual leader.

STF kills two accused in encounter

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) tracked down two men suspected to be behind the shooting and gunned them down in an encounter in Ghaziabad’s Tronica City on Wednesday. The STF identified the deceased as Ravindra alias Kallu and Arun, both of whom were active members of the Goldy Brar-Rohit Godara gang, known for their criminal activities in the region.

The encounter unfolded when the STF intercepted the suspects, who attempted to escape. A gunfight ensued, during which both Ravindra and Arun were injured. They were later rushed to a nearby hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries. Authorities recovered a Glock pistol and a Zigana pistol, along with several live cartridges, from the scene, further linking the suspects to organized criminal operations.

The investigation into the shooting incident revealed a possible motive behind the attack. The Goldy Brar-Rohit Godara gang reportedly targeted Disha Patani’s family in retaliation for controversial comments made by her sister, Khushboo Patani. The comments, allegedly directed at a well-known spiritual preacher, became the focal point of the gang's attack. They claimed that the remarks about live-in relationships, which the preacher had spoken out against, were the catalyst for the shooting.