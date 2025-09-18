Disha Patani house firing case: Photos of two absconding shooters released by police Disha Patani house firing case: The attack was allegedly masterminded by gangster Goldy Brar and his associate Rohit Godara from overseas. Through their handler, they dispatched five shooters from Bareilly to instill fear by targeting the actress’s residence.

Bareilly:

In a major revelation in the Disha Patani house firing case, Delhi Police have released photos of two absconding shooters identified as Nakul and Vijay, both of whom conducted reconnaissance before the attack. According to police sources, the two were captured on CCTV cameras at a petrol pump in Bareilly on September 9 (Tuesday), and their search remains ongoing. Investigations show that between September 6 and 12, the shooters visited Bareilly three to four times, with the final reconnaissance conducted on September 11, followed by the firing on September 12.

Goldy Brar gang behind attack

The firing incident was part of a plot orchestrated by gangster Goldy Brar and his associate Rohit Godara from abroad. Acting through a handler, they sent five shooters from Bareilly to create panic through the attack on the actress’s residence. All five shooters had checked into the Punjab Hotel in Bareilly on September 11, but one had to return due to illness, leaving four to carry out the plan.

The attackers conducted reconnaissance on September 11 using two motorcycles: a black bike carrying Nakul and Vijay, and a white Apache ridden by Arun and Ravindra, who were later killed in a police encounter. On September 12, the four shooters reached Disha Patani’s house again, where Ravindra opened fire.

Police investigation and hunt

Police have analysed more than 2,000 CCTV footage clips to identify and track the culprits. While Arun and Ravindra were neutralised in an encounter, Nakul and Vijay remain on the run. A manhunt is underway to nab the two, as the police continue to dismantle the wider network of Goldy Brar’s gang operating from abroad.

2 shooters in Disha Patani house firing case killed in Ghaziabad encounter

In a major development, two accused involved in the firing outside Bollywood actor Disha Patani’s father’s residence in Bareilly were killed following an encounter in Ghaziabad. The joint operation, carried out by Delhi Police and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF), took place near the Tronica City area on Wednesday (September 17).

The accused, identified as Ravindra alias Kullu and Arun, sustained injuries during the encounter and later succumbed. Both men were linked to gangsters Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara, and hailed from Rohtak, Haryana.

Background of the firing incident

The case dates back to September 12, when two bike-borne men opened fire outside Disha Patani’s ancestral home in Bareilly’s Civil Lines area, discharging nearly 10–12 rounds. The attack raised widespread concern, prompting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to personally assure Disha’s father, Jagdish Patani, of strict action against those responsible while also strengthening security around the family.

Links to international gang network

According to officials, the shooters were acting under the direction of gang leaders Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara, both of whom are wanted by the National Investigation Agency as well as multiple state police agencies. Brar is suspected to be hiding in the United States, while Godara is believed to be in the United Kingdom.