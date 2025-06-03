UP horror: 20-year-old woman strangled, stabbed over 24 times with screwdriver; accused arrested The 20-year-old woman was murdered on Saturday in a maize field in the Mainather police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district.

Moradabad:

A man has been arrested in Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly strangling and stabbing a 20-year-old woman with a screwdriver over a dozen times, including in her private parts, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Saturday in a maize field in the Mainather police station area. The woman's body, bearing multiple stab wounds, was discovered the following day, on Sunday.

Police have arrested Mohammad Rafi, also known as Arif, in connection with the brutal murder of a 20-year-old woman. The arrest followed a complaint filed by the victim's mother, who alleged that Rafi had been stalking her daughter and pressuring her to speak with him against her will. In the FIR, the mother said the woman did not want to talk to Rafi, but he was after her for a long time.

Accused claimed the woman called him to the field

During police interrogation, Rafi claimed that he and the victim knew each other and had been in contact over the phone. He alleged that she had called him to the maize field on Saturday, and when they met in the evening, a verbal altercation broke out during which she reportedly abused him over an issue.

In a fit of rage, Rafi allegedly strangled her with her dupatta, causing her to fall unconscious. He then brutally attacked her with a screwdriver, stabbing her multiple times before fleeing the scene, according to a police statement.

The victim’s family has stated that she was stabbed more than two dozen times, including grievous injuries to her private parts.

Police have recovered the screwdriver used in the crime and the woman's mobile phone from Rafi. He has been arrested and sent to jail as investigations continue.

(With PTI inputs)

